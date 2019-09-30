EL CENTRO — De acuerdo a registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro una persona desconocida causó destrozos en la puerta de entrada delantera izquierda en la farmacia Walgreens.
Según las autoridades, los daños fueron valuados en 300 dólares.
El incidente se registró alrededor de las 3 de la madrugada del pasado viernes 27 de septiembre.
Las autoridades revisaron las imágenes de vigilancia, donde los oficiales constataron que el sospechoso no logró ingresar al negocio.
