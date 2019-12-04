EL CENTRO — Una persona desconocida logró romper una ventana de un negocio ubicado en esta ciudad.
El sospechoso, de complexión gruesa y quien vestía un suéter color gris, camisa rosa y pantalón café, presuntamente causó daños en el negocio con un martillo.
El incidente se registró minutos antes de la medianoche de este martes 3 de diciembre en un negocio dedicado a la venta de vaporizadores de tabaco, cuya dirección no fue revelada, indican registros policiacos.
El sospechoso presuntamente habría escapado con rumbo hacia el norte sobre la Calle Séptima, indican registros policiacos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.