EL CENTRO — Una persona desconocida presuntamente realizó pintas en la pared sur de la zona de la alberca de la Preparatoria Central la noche de este jueves 18 de julio, indican registros policiacos.
La parte denunciante notificó a la corporación sobre las pintas alrededor de las 11:24 de la noche.
Un oficial acudió al sitio, pero no logró localizar a los sospechosos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.