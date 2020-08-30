EL CENTRO — De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, vándalos desconocidos causaron daños a la piscina exterior del gimnasio IV Fitness Club ubicado en Avenida Wake.
Registros de la Policía de El Centro indican que el daño ocurrió entre la tarde del 23 de agosto y el martes por la tarde.
Un informante notificó a la policía del incidente el martes por la tarde.
Según los informes, los vándalos tomaron cuatro sillas junto a la piscina, dañaron dos mangueras de agua, los cabezales de ducha exteriores y la cerca exterior, la cual fue cortada.
Los daños totales se estimaron en 645 dólares.
