EL CENTRO — Daños por 600 dólares fueron causados por personas desconocidas a una Iglesia de esta ciudad.
El incidente fue reportado a la policía de El Centro a la 1:24 de la tarde de este jueves 30 de septiembre, según indican registros policiacos.
La parte denunciante dijo que la iglesia, situada en la cuadra 1600 al poniente de Barbara Worth, sufrió daños luego de que una persona ingresara al lugar.
El incidente ocurrió entre las 2:30 y las 7 de la tarde del martes 28.
En total, resultaron dañadas dos ventanas del lugar.
