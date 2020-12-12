EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue dañado por personas desconocidas y un arma cargada fue hurtada del automóvil.
Los hechos fueron denunciados a las 11:50 de la noche de este jueves 10 de diciembre en el 725 de Avenida Park.
La parte denunciante dijo a las autoridades que dos sujetos de vestimenta oscura y quienes llevaban el rostro cubierto golpearon vehículos en el lugar con bates de beisbol.
Un vehículo tenia las ventanas quebradas, lo mismo que las luces y los retrovisores.
La unidad también tenia las llantas dañadas.
Los sospechosos presuntamente huyeron en un Nissan Titan color gris o plateado rumbo al poniente por dicha avenida.
La parte denunciante dijo que el vehículo afectado era propiedad de su pareja.
Del vehículo fue sustraída un arma calibre .22 y 19 rondas de municiones.
