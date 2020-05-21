EL CENTRO — La puerta frontal de las instalaciones de la Oficina de Vigilancia Migratoria y Aduanal (ICE) fue destrozada por una persona desconocida.
La oficina se ubica en el 2051 al norte de Avenida Waterman.
La parte denunciante reportó el incidente a la policía de El Centro a las 7:24 de la mañana de este miércoles 20 de mayo.
El quejoso dijo a las autoridades que una persona desconocida quebró las puertas de vidrio frontales del lugar.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 3:10 de la mañana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.