EL CENTRO — Un negocio ubicado al sur de la Ciudad de El Centro sufrió daños por parte de un individuo la noche del pasado martes 28 de septiembre.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, minutos antes de la medianoche un individuo quién vestía sudadera color gris y negro, así como pantaloncillos cortos intento abrir la puerta del hogar.
Posteriormente, el individuo intentó romper una ventana para luego salir corriendo.
Los reportes policiacos indican que el negocio es el restaurante Las Palmitas ubicado al sur de Calle Cuarta.
Las autoridades indicaron que en el lugar hay cámaras de seguridad que al parecer captaron el momento del incidente.
El propietario del lugar dijo que los daños ascienden a unos 300 dólares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.