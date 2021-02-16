EL CENTRO — Una persona desconocida causó daños valuados en unos 4 mil dólares en un ventanal de una farmacia local.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 11:54 de la mañana del domingo 14 de febrero en Desert Pharmacy, ubicada en el 1560 de Avenida Imperial sur.
El denunciante dijo que, al llegar al negocio, notó que la ventana había sido quebrada.
La parte quejosa negó que hubiera ingresado persona alguna al sitio.
El incidente ocurrió entre las 2 de la tarde del sábado y las 11:48 de la mañana del domingo.
