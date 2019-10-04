EL CENTRO — Personas desconocidas intentaron de manera infructuosa ingresar a un templo religioso de esta ciudad, donde solamente causaron daños materiales por varios miles de dólares.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió entre las 10 de la noche del miércoles 2 de octubre y este jueves a las 6:10 de la mañana.
La parte quejosa dijo carecer de información sobre los presuntos responsables.
Los sospechosos trataron de ingresar al templo por varios puntos de ingreso sin conseguir su propósito.
Sin embargo, los presuntos responsables causaron daños por alrededor de 3 mil 500 dólares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.