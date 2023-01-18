IMPERIAL -- El Colegio del Valle Imperial publicó una invitación para un evento comunitario en el campus llamado "Para: Inmigrantes con amor".
Se llevará a cabo el 14 de febrero a las 9 de la mañana en el Centro Colegial para celebrar el amor por la comunidad inmigrante en el plantel y recibir ayuda de diferentes departamentos de apoyo estudiantil.
Según la publicación, el evento contará con una feria de recursos del campus, tarjetas de San Valentín y galletas gratis, y un cambio para escribir una carta de amor o agradecimiento a la comunidad inmigrante.
