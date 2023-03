Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High near 80F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High around 75F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.