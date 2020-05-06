MEXICALI — El secretario de Salud Estatal, Alonso O. Pérez Rico, presentó un informe y actualización sobre del avance del COVID-19 en Baja California.
El funcionario dijo que han estudiado 4 mil 273 casos, de los cuales mil 962 dieron positivo.
En Tijuana son mil 037; en Mexicali, 727; en Ensenada, 56; en Playas de Rosarito, 28; en Tecate, 98 y en San Quintín y Vicente Guerrero, 16.
Además, se reportan 298 defunciones en Baja California: en Tijuana, 203; Mexicali, 69; Ensenada, 9; Tecate, 13; Playas de Rosarito, 3; y en San Quintín y Vicente Guerrero, 1.
El funcionario agregó que en cuanto al número de pacientes recuperados suman 323.
De estos 131 son de Mexicali; de Tijuana 176; Ensenada, 2; Tecate, 13 y Playas Rosarito 1. De los 323 recuperados, 170 son hombres y 153 mujeres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.