El Secretario de Salud en Baja California, Alonso Pérez Rico, dijo que hasta este jueves 30 de abril, se reportan 206 pacientes recuperados de COVID-19 en el estado.
De estos 206 pacientes, 111 son de sexo masculino, y 95 del sexo femenino. De Mexicali 78, de Tijuana 117, Ensenada 2, y Tecate 9 pacientes.
El secretario presentó su informe y actualización del avance del COVID-19 en Baja California, al corte del día de ayer (29 de abril):
Se han estudiado 3 mil 648 casos, de los cuales mil 577 dieron positivo (en Tijuana 859, Mexicali 589, Ensenada 40; Rosarito 17, Tecate 67 casos y 5 casos San Quintín/ Vicente Guerrero).
Se reportan 223 defunciones en Baja California, en Tijuana 153, en Mexicali 55, Ensenada 6, Tecate 5, Rosarito 3 y en San Quintín/Vicente Guerrero 1.
