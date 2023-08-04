IMPERIAL — La policía de esta ciudad anunció el cierre de la intersección de Bulevar Barioni y Calle "B".
El cierre se realizará de 5 de la madrugada a 5 de la tarde el lunes 7 de agosto.
La agencia alentó a los conductores a utilizar rutas alternativas durante este tiempo.
Este cierre es parte de un proyecto de línea de agua que se está llevando a cabo en LaBrucherie Road, en el área desincorporada al norte de Barioni Boulevard, pero afectará a los residentes de Imperial.
