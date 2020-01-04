EL CENTRO — Un agente del Alguacil del Condado chocó de manera accidental un vehículo en el estacionamiento de un restaurante local.
De acuerdo a registros de la Policía de esta ciudad, el incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 12:30 del mediodía de este viernes 3 de enero.
El incidente se registró en el 1530 al poniente de la Avenida Adams, donde se localiza el restaurante Celia’s.
De acuerdo a los reportes policiacos, el Alguacil chocó la parte la luz del costado del conductor del vehículo afectado, un Honda con placas de California.
El vehículo del patrullero sufrió daños menores en la parte lateral de la unidad.
Ambos vehículos fueron retirados por los mismos conductores.
