EL CENTRO — Un conductor impactó la mañana de este sábado 26 de junio un poste de servicios públicos en el 799 de Calle Woodward.
De acuerdo a registros policiales, el conductor presuntamente chocó el poste alrededor de las 8:40 de la mañana.
Al llegar al sitio, la policia solicitó apoyo tanto del Distrito de Irrigación de Imperial como de Obras Públicas de la Ciudad
El automóvil era un Nissan Versa, de acuerdo a la policia.
Las autoridades acudieron al sitio para controlar el tránsito vehicular debido al choque.
El automóvil fue removido por una empresa de servicio de gruas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.