EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo impactó dos automóviles la mañana de este martes 13 de abril, para luego darse a la fuga.
Según indican reportes policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 9:13 de la mañana de este martes en el 1787 de Calle Ocotillo Drive.
Una persona denunció que el presunto responsable chocó dos automóviles media hora antes de la presentación del reporte.
Los afectados buscaron imágenes captadas por las cámaras de seguridad para intentar dar con el presunto responsable.
Los dos vehículos afectados sufrieron daños mayores y ambos permanecieron en el lugar de los hechos.
Los denunciantes dijeron desconocer al presunto responsable.
