EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo chocó contra una cochera en el complejo de apartamentos ubicado en el 838 de Avenida Park la noche del jueves 16 de julio, indican registros radiales del condado.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 9:10 de la noche.
Un inquilino notificó al Departamento de Policía de El Centro poco después sobre lo ocurrido.
El vehículo, un Ford F-250, color blanco, fue encontrado abandonado.
Un oficial descubrió que el vehículo no pertenecía a nadie en el complejo, ni nadie vio quién estaba en el vehículo.
El gerente del complejo informó a las autoridades que el vehículo sería extraído del sitio.
