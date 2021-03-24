EL CENTRO — Una pareja, cuya conductora estaba aprendiendo a manejar chocó cerca de la tienda Skechers de esta ciudad.
El incidente fue reportado a las 3:11 de la madrugada de este miércoles 24 de marzo en el 1523 de Calle Main.
De acuerdo a un varón quien se encontraba en el lugar, el incidente ocurrió mientras enseñaba a su mujer a conducir.
El vehículo en que viajaba la pareja se estrelló contra una palmera.
La conductora optó por huir del lugar al caminar a su domicilio, ubicado a unas cuadras del lugar.
El esposo de la mujer, quien fue identificado con el apellido Pivovaroff, dijo desconocer su esposa había resultado herida.
El individuo solicitó remolcar del sitio un Honda Civic, color negro, modelo 2015.
