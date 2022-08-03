BRAWLEY — El Departamento de Transporte de California (Caltrans) anunció el cierre parcial de la carretera 111 al norte de Brawley.
El cierre cubre el tramo entre los caminos Rutherford y Baughman.
El cierre inicia a las 8 de la noche de este jueves 4 de agosto hasta la misma hora del martes 9.
La obra requiere el cierre a fin de realizar una serie de reparaciones en la vialidad.
El cierre aplica para los carriles al norte y al sur.
En el lugar habrá personal que estará a cargo de dirigir el tránsito vehicular.
La agencia calcula que el cierre lleve a los automovilistas a un retraso de hasta 10 minutos, dependiendo del volumen.
