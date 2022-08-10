IMPERIAL — La ciudad de Imperial recordó a los miembros de la comunidad interesados en postularse para cargos de elección que la fecha límite del período de nominación es el viernes 12 de agosto.
El domingo, la ciudad agregó que era el último día para presentar o retirar una candidatura ante el Registro de Votantes, y los paquetes de candidatos son disponible en el Ayuntamiento.
Para preguntas o más información, comuníquese con la oficina del administrador de la ciudad al (760) 355-4373 o jmedhipour@cityofimperial.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.