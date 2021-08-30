CALEXICO — Luego de muchos años de prestar sus servicios a la comunidad de Calexico, el restaurante D Poly anunció el cierre de su sucursal ubicada sobre la carretera 98.
En un breve anuncio publicado en redes sociales, los propietarios del local informaron sobre el cese de operaciones en esta ciudad.
Los propietarios de negocio agradecieron a los clientes que los apoyaron durante los años de servicio en esta comunidad.
