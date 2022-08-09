BRAWLEY — Un incendio forestal cerca de Wiest Lake al norte de esta ciudad ocurrido la madrugada del domingo obligó al cierre de una parte de camino Dietrich, según los registros del Alguacil.
El incendio se informó alrededor de las 3 de la madrugada.
Se solicitó a los agentes del alguacil que cerraran la calle Dietrich, entre Rutherford y Shank.
La información sobre cómo comenzó el incendio o el progreso para extinguirlo no estaba disponible el lunes.
Se informó otro incendio forestal en el norte del condado alrededor de las 10 de la noche del viernes cerca de las carreteras Wilkins y Wiest.
Los detalles sobre ese incendio tampoco estaban disponibles.
