BRAWLEY — El Condado de Imperial anunció el cierre del Centro laboral de Brawley de forma inmediata debido a una posible exposición al Coronavirus del 2019.
El cierre se mantendrá durante el resto de la semana.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, durante el cierre el edificio será sanitizado antes de reabrir el próximo lunes 13 de abril.
Según el gobierno local, los usuarios podrán solicitar citas a través de otras agencias, incluidas Salud Mental, Servicios Sociales y el Departamento de Fuerza Laboral y Desarrollo Económico.
