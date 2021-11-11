NILAND — El Camino Davis estará cerrado desde la autopista 111 hasta el Camino Beach hasta nuevo aviso, anunció el miércoles el Departamento de Obras Públicas del Condado de Imperial.
El cierre se atribuyó a un sumidero causado por una tubería de drenaje dañada.
Por otra parte, una plataforma de puente dañada resultó en el cierre del Camino Mudd, desde el Camino Forrester hasta el Camino Sweet, hasta nuevo aviso, anunció el Departamento de Obras Públicas del Condado de Imperial.
Se pide a los automovilistas que busquen una ruta alternativa.
En caso de emergencia, llame al (442) 265-1818.
