EL CENTRO — La ciudad de El Centro informó a los automovilistas que los carriles de tránsito en dirección norte y sur se cerrarán en varios cruces ferroviarios para realizar trabajos de mantenimiento por parte de Union Pacific Railroad.
Este 30 de noviembre, la compañía cerrará el cruce ferroviario de Calle Sexta.
El jueves 1 de diciembre cierra el cruce ferroviario de Calle Octava y al día siguiente el de Avenida Imperial.
El sábado 3 de diciembre permanecerá cerrado el cruce ferroviario de calle 12.
Las autoridades esperan que los cruces de ferrocarril en cada ubicación estén completamente abiertos al final de cada día de trabajo.
La ciudad pidió a la comunidad tener cuidado y seguir todas las señales de control de tránsito y desvíos. Se recomienda utilizar rutas alternativas.
