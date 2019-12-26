La patrulla de caminos de California anunció el cierre de la autopista 8 debido a la lluvias y nieve registrados este jueves.
El cierre aplica en ambas direcciones, agregó la corporación estatal.
Además, la CHP explicó que la autopista está cerrada desde la Carretera Imperial, al poniente del Condado de Imperial.
Javier Amezcua, portavoz de la CHP en El Centro, indicó que varios vehículos permanecen estancados en el área debido a la nieve.
Las autoridades han solicitado la presencia de barredoras especiales para remover la nieve del lugar y reabrir el paso vehicular.
