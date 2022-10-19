BRAWLEY -- La Ciudad de Brawley anunció el cierre temporal de la Biblioteca Del Rio el viernes.
La ciudad de Brawley dijo que se debió a problemas técnicos con las unidades de aire acondicionado, según una publicación en las redes sociales.
La sucursal de la biblioteca de Del Rio estará cerrada hasta nuevo aviso.
Para más información o preguntas, comuníquese al (760)-344-1891.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.