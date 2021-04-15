IMPERIAL — La Calle P, entre Boulevard Barioni y Calle Segunda cerrada la tarde de este miércoles debido a un choque y fuga que involucró un hidrante de la ciudad, anunció el Departamento de Policía de Imperial.
La policía dijo que el conductor responsable del choque fue visto por última vez dirigiéndose hacia el sur en un Honda Civic, color negro.
Se recomienda a cualquier persona que tenga información sobre el conductor del vehículo que llame a la policía local al (760) 355-1158.
