IMPERIAL — La Ciudad de Imperial dio a conocer que la zona acuática del Parque Eager ha sido cerrada.
En redes sociales, el gobierno municipal informó que personal de la Ciudad detectó un corto eléctrico en un sensor de la zona.
Ante esto, las autoridades decidieron cerrar el lugar a fin de realizar una serie de reparaciones.
Las autoridades indicaron que los trabajos de reparación tendrán una duración de varios días.
El gobierno de la Ciudad anunció este martes que la zona fue reabierta tras las reparaciones.
