EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien conducía un vehículo mientras se encontraba aparentemente en estado de ebriedad fue citada a comparecer ante las autoridades.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía local, el incidente ocurrió a la 1:32 de la madrugada de este domingo 21 de febrero en el 1080 de Avenida Adams, donde se ubica el Motel Golden West.
En el vehículo se encontraban cuatro personas, incluida la conductora, quien fue identificada como Martha Cecilia Sanchez, de 39 años de edad.
La conductora fue citada a comparecer por conducir en aparente estado de ebriedad y conducir un vehículo con niveles superiores de alcohol en la sangre a los permitidos por ley.
