EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue citada a comparecer ante las autoridades luego de haber caído en su vehículo dentro de un canal.
El incidente fue reportado inicialmente a las 12:31 de la madrugada de este sábado 31 de julio en la cuadra 3600 de Avenida Dogwood.
La mujer, de 28 años de edad, circulaba en una Chevrolet Tahoe, color café claro.
La conductora fue hallada dentro del vehículo al momento de la llegada de la policia.
Las autoridades localizaron el vehículo al poniente de la tienda Macy's.
La conductora recibió un citatorio por resistirse al arresto u obstrucción de la labor policiaca.
