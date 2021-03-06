EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con una orden de arresto por daño en propiedad ajena fue detenido la madrugada de este sábado 6 de marzo.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 4:18 de la mañana en el 465 al poniente de Calle State, en el Hotel Roberta.
El sospechoso fue identificado como James Jacob, de 25 años de edad.
Tras confirmar la orden de aprehensión por daño a propiedad ajena, por la cual la Juez Negrete le impuso una fianza de 2 mil 500 dólares, fue citado a comparecer ante las autoridades en fechas posteriores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.