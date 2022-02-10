MEXICALI — La madrugada de este jueves un hombre quedó bajo arresto en la colonia República Mexicana tras ser sorprendido mientras presuntamente hurtaba un convertidor catalítico.
De acuerdo a la Policía Municipal de Mexicali, el sospechoso fue identificado como Raúl “N”, 46 años de edad.
El sospechoso fue sorprendido debajo de un Toyota Tundra, al cual le estaba quitando un catalizador con sus pinzas.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, al detenido también le fue localizado otra parte del vehículo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.