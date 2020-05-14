EL CENTRO — Personal de la División de Ingeniería de la Ciudad de El Centro colocará una señal de alto en la esquina de Avenida Wake y la Calle Thomas Drive.
De acuerdo al gobierno local, el alto deberá obedecerse a partir del próximo miércoles 20 de mayo.
Las autoridades agregaron que esta intersección controlada requiere que los automovilistas que circulan en dirección al poniente y al oriente deberán detenerse en la vialidad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.