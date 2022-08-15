BRAWLEY -- La Ciudad de Brawley compartió el nuevo horario de funcionamiento de la Biblioteca Pública en vigor a partir del 17 de agosto.
Los lunes, martes, sábados y domingos la biblioteca permanecerá cerrada.
El horario de miércoles a viernes es de 10 de la mañana a 6 de la tarde, y cierra para el almuerzo de 1 a las 2 de la tarde.
Además, la ciudad anunció que la sucursal de Del Rio reabrirá el 22 de agosto.
De miércoles a domingo permanecerá cerrada, mientras que lunes y martes abrirá de 4 a 7 de la tarde.
Para cualquier pregunta o información adicional, llame al (760) 344-1891.
