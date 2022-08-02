IMPERIAL — El Colegio del Valle Imperial compartió la ventana de solicitud para el programa de inscripción dual del 20 de julio al 17 de agosto.
Según la institución, la inscripción dual ofrece a los estudiantes la oportunidad de tomar cursos universitarios mientras asisten a la preparatoria.
Los cursos de IVC se imparten en la escuela secundaria o en línea.
Los estudiantes de secundaria en las siguientes escuelas pueden aplicar: Brawley Union High School, Calexico High School, Calipatria High School, Central Union High School, Desert Oasis High School, Desert Valley High School, Holtville High School, Imperial High School y Southwest High School.
Para más información contactar: dualenrollment@imperial.edu
