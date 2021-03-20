IMPERIAL — Los semáforos en la intersección de los caminos Aten poniente y Clark ahora están funcionando nuevamente, anunció la ciudad de Imperial.
Anteriormente, los semáforos se habían configurado para parpadear en rojo debido a que se estaban realizando mejoras en la intersección.
Además de la reactivación de los semáforos, se agregaron semáforos de cruce de peatones en los cuatro puntos de la intersección, dijo la ciudad.
