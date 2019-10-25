EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo golpeó y derribó un letrero de la carretera estatal 86 en la esquina noroeste de la calle Ocho y avenida Adams, para luego huir del lugar de los hechos.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 5:30 de la tarde.
Un testigo en el lugar describió al vehículo sospechoso como un Dodge Neon, color blanco, con llantas negras y un alerón trasero.
Según el testigo, el vehículo giró antes de tocar el letrero.
Las autoridades creen que el lado del conductor del vehículo sufrió daños como resultado del impacto.
El letrero pertenecía al Departaamento de Transporte de California (Caltrans), cuyo personal fue notificado por el Departamento de Policía de El Centro respecto al incidente.
