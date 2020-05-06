Un tercer empleado de la prisión estatal de Calipatria dio positivo al COVID-19 entre el jueves y el lunes, informó el Departamento de Correcciones y Rehabilitación de California.
De esos tres empleados, dos han podido regresar a trabajar, informó CDCR el martes.
Hasta el momento, ningún preso de la prisión estatal de Calipatria ha dado positivo por el virus, aunque 14 han sido sometidos a pruebas.
En la prisión estatal de Centinela, un total de seis empleados y dos reclusos dieron positivo.
De esos seis empleados, uno ha vuelto al trabajo.
Los dos reclusos se encuentran entre los 26 prisioneros que se habían sometido a pruebas hasta el lunes, informó el CDCR.
