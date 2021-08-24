CALEXICO — Elementos de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras incautaron la semana anterior dos cargamentos mayores de droga.
David Salazar, Director de Puertos Fronterizos en el Condado de Imperial, informó que los decomisos se registraron en las garitas Oriente y Poniente.
En total, los agentes incautaron 267 libras de droga, valuadas en 484 mil dólares.
El narcótico era transportado en dos vehículos distintos.
Confiscan 267 libras de droga en garitas locales
Redacción/Adelante Valle
