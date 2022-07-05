EL CENTRO — Elementos de la policía de El Centro confiscaron un arma de postas a un conductor la noche de este lunes.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 8:14 de la noche de este 4 de julio en la esquina de Calle Octava y Calle Aurora Drive.
Las autoridades detuvieron al conductor de un vehículo cuyas características no fueron reveladas.
El conductor autorizó a los oficiales inspeccionar el vehículo, donde fue hallada un arma de postas, color negro, similar a un arma corta.
El conductor aceptó entregar el arma, la cual fue confiscada como propiedad hallada.
