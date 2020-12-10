EL CENTRO — El Departamento de Policía de El Centro confiscó el martes por la mañana un billete fraudulento de 50 dólares que alguien intentó usar en la tienda 7-Eleven de Calle Main oriente.
Alrededor de las 10 de la mañana, un hombre intentó pagar con el billete falso.
Un miembro del personal de la tienda lo identificó antes de realizar la compra.
El hombre solicitó la devolución del billete, lo que el empleado se negó a hacerlo.
El cliente, a su vez, se negó a salir de la tienda. Se notificó a la policía de El Centro y el hombre huyó antes de que llegara la policía.
La corporación recuperó el billete y la registró en el departamento para su destrucción.
