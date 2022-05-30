EL CENTRO — Un hombre fue arrestado el jueves después de que la policía de la ciudad y los bomberos descubrieron “una gran cantidad de fuegos artificiales” en un edificio comercial en Calle Cuarta Norte y Avenida Broadway, indican registros de la policía.
La llamada de asistencia policial llegó alrededor de las 6 de la tarde.
Jamaal Weatherspoon, de 30 años, era sospechoso de poseer fuegos artificiales peligrosos.
El sospechoso fue citado y puesto en libertad en espera de una mayor investigación.
Los fuegos artificiales fueron entregados al Departamento de Bomberos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.