CALEXICO — Elementos de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras decomisaron en Garita Oeste un total de 89 mil dólares en efectivo que eran transportados a través de un vehículo.
El director de puertos fronterizos en el Valle Imperial, David Salazar, informó este miércoles que el incidente se registró en la Garita Poniente, por donde el sospechoso intentaba cruzar sin declarar el efectivo.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el dinero iba escondido en un vehículo que se dirigía hacia territorio mexicano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.