EL CENTRO — Un residente local terminó a pie luego de que la policía de esta ciudad incautara el vehículo del afectado que acumulaba al menos cinco multas por estacionamiento.
El incidente fue reportado a las 9:43 de la noche del domingo 17 de enero en Calle Octava y Avenida Adams.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, luego de la detención, los oficiales arrestaron a José Estrada, de 51 años de edad.
El conductor fue arrestado por manejar intoxicado con bebidas embriagantes.
El automóvil que conducía el residente fue remolcado por el servicio de grúas debido a que contaba con varias infracciones al reglamento de tránsito que no habían sido pagadas.
