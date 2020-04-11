EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció una supuesta balacera que, en realidad, se trataba de fuegos artificiales.
El incidente fue denunciado minutos después de las 5 de la tarde en Avenida Ross y Calle Cottonwood.
La parte quejosa dijo haber escuchado dos balazos en la zona y posiblemente un tercero poco después.
Según el quejoso, aves en el lugar volaron luego de escuchar los balazos.
Otros vecinos salieron para ver lo que ocurría.
La parte quejosa dijo no haber visto sospechosos o vehículos en el lugar de los hechos.
Vecinos de la zona dijeron haber visto fuegos artificiales.
