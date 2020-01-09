CHULA VISTA — El equipo de lucha femenil de la Preparatoria de Brawley conquistó nuevamente el campeonato de las Reinas del Lago celebrado en las instalaciones de la Preparatoria Eastlake.
Esta es la cuarta edición en que las felinas se coronan en este certamen.
Las Linces obtuvieron 196 puntos, seguidas de Northview con 137 unidades.
Dylan Jardon y Miricle Barra obtuvieron oro, Yulianna Osuna, Allie García y Brianna Toji consiguieron plata y Jaylee Cázares, Haylee García, Jadyn Jardon y Sierra Guajardo volvieron con las manos llenas de bronce del torneo.
