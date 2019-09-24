MEXICALI — Con 138 kilos en la división de -76 kilos, la cachanilla Aremi Fuentes dio a México la medalla de bronce en el Campeonato Mundial de Mayores de Levantamiento de Pesas en Taliandia 2019.
Fuentes fue quinto lugar en arranque en 107 y tercero en envión con 138 para finalizar en la cuarta posición el Campeonato Mundial con 245 kilos totales.
Con el resultado, la pesista mejoró el quinto lugar mundial obtenido en el 2017 y 2018.
